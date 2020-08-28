Kylie Jenner Poses in Mom Jeans & an Edgy Halter Crop Top With Nike Dunk Lows

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kylie Jenner took her Nikes to soaring heights in an Instagram post today with Fai Khadra in Paris.

Wearing high-waisted black mom jeans, the media personality posed against a fence with a large white gothic cathedral in the background. Jenner wore a printed halter crop top that showed off an open back and topped the whole look off with a pair of Nike Air Jordan Lows in a smoke gray.

In the last few photos, the 23-year-old beauty mogul poses with her family friend Fai Khad, who often hangs out with the Jenner sisters. She glammed up the look with gold bangles and a small gray crocodile-skin purse.

Jenner is a fan of the Nike SB Dunks low having worn various pairs out and about over the years, often using a pair to dress down an outfit, such as when she wore a Jean Paul Gaultier dress with Supreme x Nike Air Force 1s. According to an update from StockX in May, Jenner shared four images of herself wearing various pairs of Nike SB Dunks on Instagram this year. Every time the mega-influencer has shared Dunks with her 190 million followers, prices have jumped by 30% to 50%, according to the sneaker resale platform, while sales volume has at least doubled and, in some cases, even quadrupled.

On top of creating her own uber-successful Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin lines, the youngest Jenner sister also has had multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before linking up with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

