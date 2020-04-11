Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kylie Jenner Wears Rare Nike Yeezys In Quarantine that Resell For Up to $6.5K

By Gina Marinelli
Kylie Jenner
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner is no stranger to being one of the first to test out a new covetable pair of sneakers — such was the case for the Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low that released in February. But during her time staying safe at home, the beauty industry mogul broke out a pair of sneakers so rare, their retail price is inching toward $7,000.

The Nike Air Yeezy 2s Pure Platinum released in 2012 when Kanye West — Jenner’s brother-in-law, of course — was still producing his line with Nike before moving to Adidas in 2013. Jenner wore the pairs to complete a “comfy cozy” outfit, as she captioned, which included a white belted jacket that appeared to be made of denim material and sweatpants.

Kylie Jenner Nike Air Yeezy 2
Kylie Jenner’s Instagram Story.

Suffice it to say, a pair of Yeezys that released eight years ago are hard to come by. But should you want to purchase them, the resale price for these wolf grey/pure platinum sneakers, with a mint green sole and subtle red lining will run you anywhere from $2,606 to $6,575, according to the latest on StockX.

bored in the house and i’m in the house bored

Jenner is clearly revisiting some of her most prized pieces in her shoe collection during her time in quarantine. Last month she posted a photo of herself wearing Stussy x Nike SB Dunk “Cherry” sneakers. And if you’re in the market for something a little less pricey than the Yeezys, the “Cherry” pairs are on StockX starting at a cool $1,600. 

We know from TikTok that Jenner’s been hanging around her shoe closet lately, so this might not be the last sighting from her impressive collection.

