Kylie Jenner Matches Mom Jeans To Rare Nike Yeezys That Resell For Up to $22.8K

Kylie Jenner traded out her typical crop tops and minidresses last night for a dressed-down look out in Los Angeles.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder stepped out for dinner with friends in the Californian city, modeling an oversize $48 Psychworld green T-shirt and baggy mom jeans for her look of the evening. She accented the outfit with an all-white Christian Dior shoulder bag and a nude face mask from her sister Kim Kardashian’s Skims shapewear line; similar designs retail for just $8 on the brand’s website.

Kylie Jenner spotted out and about in Los Angeles, Sept. 9. CREDIT: 007/MEGA

A closer view of Kylie Jenner’s glittering sneakers. CREDIT: 007/MEGA

Peeping out from under the long hem of her jeans was a pair of unique sneakers. The pair came adorned with a glittering rhinestone detail across the toe and front panels, contrasted by smooth white overlays and a pistachio green outsole. Finished off with a securing cross-foot strap, the sneaker is none other than her brother-in-law Kanye West’s sneaker from his previous collaboration with Nike, the Air Yeezy 2.

Released back in 2012, the rare sneakers were the second iteration of West’s must-have sneaker with the Swoosh brand before he switched over to working with Adidas. The pair features a unique design with a jagged heel counter and a snakeskin textured back panel. Though it once retailed for $250, the Nike Yeezy Air 2 “Pure Platinum” now resells anywhere from $5,200 to $22,799 on StockX.com.

Kylie Jenner spotted out and about in Los Angeles, Sept. 9. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

A closer look at Kylie Jenner’s sneakers of choice. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

The Nike Air Yeezy 2. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stadium Goods

On top of creating her own mega-successful Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin lines, the youngest Jenner sister also has held multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before joining forces with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

At the start of 2020, though, the media personality posted photos of herself wearing a series of Swoosh sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare Nike-adorned kicks, including rare Off-White x Nike sneakers and SB Dunk Lows from Travis Scott’s collaboration.

