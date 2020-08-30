Kylie Jenner Looks Extra Edgy In Leather Moto Jacket and Chunky Combat Boots

Kylie Jenner posed in an edgy photo for her Instagram fans today.

The beauty mogul leaned casually against the Louis Vuitton shop in Paris dressed wearing a large black leather motorcycle jacket with a white crop top underneath, straight-legged mom jeans and chunky Prada platform combat boots.

This isn’t the first time that Jenner has sported the Prada Lug-Sole combat boots. This month, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star wore her pair with a bold green button-front shirt for a delayed birthday lunch with friends.

Kylie Jenner out and about in Los Angeles, Aug. 13. CREDIT: TherealSPW/MEGA

The Prada Lug-Sole boots feature a removable top-zip nylon pouch strapped across the leg with lifted 2-inch platform outsoles. The shoes retail for $1,470.

The Prada Lug-Sole boots are a go-to silhouette for a mix of stars, including the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s sister, Kendall, as well as their friend Bella Hadid. The two models own the Monolith style in its taller counterpart, adding a longer shaft and more removable pockets for a more dramatic appeal.

Jenner made sure to remind her fans about thinking safety first during the pandemic, flashing a chic black face mask in her second photo.

The reality TV star has been teasing her Aug. 31 launch of the Sailor Summer Collection from Kylie Cosmetics, which features new long-lasting shadow stick formulas and lashes.

On top of creating her own uber-successful Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin lines, the youngest Jenner sister also has had multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before linking up with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

