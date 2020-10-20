Kylie Jenner Makes a Case for Elevated Brunch Style in a Leather Mini Dress & See-Through Heels

Athleisure and relaxed style may be the new norm but Kylie Jenner isn’t giving up her glam pieces just yet.
The beauty mogul stepped out for brunch in Los Angeles earlier today in a look that falls in line with her ever-bold style. Accenting the look with a mini Jacquemus purse, Kylie’s deep orange leather mini dress wrapped across her shoulder for a chicly twisted design, resembling longer silhouettes from one of her favorite brands: Bottega Veneta.
A longer hemmed version of the dress is currently priced at a whopping $5,190 at MyTheresa.com.
As if her outfit wasn’t already glam enough, the 23-year-old threw on a set of metallic sandals courtesy of Gianvito Rossi. The Rosa plexiglass pair features see-through panels across the toe and side for a foot-flattering touch, accentuated by gold edges and straps wrapping across the ankle.
Set atop a pointed toe, the Gianvito Rossi heels are hard to find these days in Kylie’s metallic colorway. Fans of the style, though, can shop the pair in a nude shade on sale from $875 down to $352 in select sizes at Bergdorf Goodman.
Beyond her own successful beauty carer with her Kylie Cosmetics line, the youngest Jenner sister herself has held multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before joining forces with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.
At the start of 2020, though, the media personality posted photos of herself wearing a series of Swoosh sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare Nike-adorned kicks, including rare Off-White x Nike sneakers and SB Dunk Lows from Travis Scott’s collaboration.
When she isn’t in sneakers, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star favors everything from Giuseppe Zanotti zebra sandals to Yeezy PVC pumps matched to apparel from Balmain, Bottega Veneta and Marine Serre amongst other top brands.
