Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kylie Jenner Wears One of Fashion’s Hottest Rising Labels With Simple Black Pumps

By Elisa Lewittes
Elisa Lewittes

Elisa Lewittes

More Stories By Elisa

View All
kylie jenner, blue dress, nike sb
CREDIT: Shutterstock

After being spotted in a green leopard Tom Ford hooded dress, Kylie Jenner shows that full-body printed ensembles are an effortlessly cool statement look that is becoming a go-to choice in her wardrobe.

Yesterday, the 22-year-old beauty mogul shared a series of photos on Instagram in a Marine Serrine two-piece set with sleek black accents.

View this post on Instagram

the other night 🖤

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

She wore the brand’s Iconic top and the coordinating Iconic leggings. The matching set features a tan background color with a green and black pattern throughout. The top features a round neck, long sleeves and a fitted silhouette with a hemline that hits at the hipbone. The leggings feature a fitted silhouette with a high-waist, a black logo-embossed waistband and ankle stir-up detailing.

View this post on Instagram

my mini 🤍🤍

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Jenner styled the bold look with a pair of classic black stiletto pumps. The shoes feature a pointy-toe and appear to be made out of patent leather. She featured the ensemble in two Instagram feed posts. In the first, Jenner shared images of her with daughter, Stormi, in a coordinating Marine Serrine ensemble. The 2-year-old wore the on-trend set with a pair of low-top white sneakers and matching ankle socks.

Related

Kylie Jenner's Shoes Nicely Balance Her Slime-Green, Cheetah-Print Outfit

Kylie Jenner and Her Best Friend Twin in Sheer Dresses and Glittering Square-Toe Heels

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi, 2, Poses in a Dior Dress and Hugo Boss Sandals

In the second post, Jenner shows off the fully styled look, pairing the printed outfit and pumps with a maxi-length black leather trench coat. She finishes the ensemble off with a pair of Saint Laurent square-framed sunglasses.

With this look, the multi-hyphenate confirms the matching set and matrix-inspired trends are showing no signs of slowing down. Additionally, Jenner further proves that this rising designer is one to watch with her signature pieces becoming favorites among the fashionable set.

As the star proves, a sleek pair of black pumps is a style essential for any woman’s wardrobe. Here are some picks that will finish off any ensemble, whether you’re channeling an aesthetic that is minimalist, maximalist, or anywhere in between.

Prada-Pointy-Toe-Shoe

Buy: BUY NOW: $675
Buy it

Jimmy-Choo-Romy-Pumps

Buy: BUY NOW: $650
Buy it

Michael-Kors-Pumps

Buy: BUY NOW: $130
Buy it

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad