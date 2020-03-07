Kylie Jenner Wears One of Fashion’s Hottest Rising Labels With Simple Black Pumps

After being spotted in a green leopard Tom Ford hooded dress, Kylie Jenner shows that full-body printed ensembles are an effortlessly cool statement look that is becoming a go-to choice in her wardrobe.

Yesterday, the 22-year-old beauty mogul shared a series of photos on Instagram in a Marine Serrine two-piece set with sleek black accents.

She wore the brand’s Iconic top and the coordinating Iconic leggings. The matching set features a tan background color with a green and black pattern throughout. The top features a round neck, long sleeves and a fitted silhouette with a hemline that hits at the hipbone. The leggings feature a fitted silhouette with a high-waist, a black logo-embossed waistband and ankle stir-up detailing.

Jenner styled the bold look with a pair of classic black stiletto pumps. The shoes feature a pointy-toe and appear to be made out of patent leather. She featured the ensemble in two Instagram feed posts. In the first, Jenner shared images of her with daughter, Stormi, in a coordinating Marine Serrine ensemble. The 2-year-old wore the on-trend set with a pair of low-top white sneakers and matching ankle socks.

In the second post, Jenner shows off the fully styled look, pairing the printed outfit and pumps with a maxi-length black leather trench coat. She finishes the ensemble off with a pair of Saint Laurent square-framed sunglasses.

With this look, the multi-hyphenate confirms the matching set and matrix-inspired trends are showing no signs of slowing down. Additionally, Jenner further proves that this rising designer is one to watch with her signature pieces becoming favorites among the fashionable set.

As the star proves, a sleek pair of black pumps is a style essential for any woman’s wardrobe. Here are some picks that will finish off any ensemble, whether you’re channeling an aesthetic that is minimalist, maximalist, or anywhere in between.