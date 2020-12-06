Kylie Jenner Is a ‘Snow Leopard’ in Bold Moncler Catsuit and Matching Puffer Coat

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kylie Jenner is continuing to serve up bold winter looks while on a snowy vacation with her family.

On Sunday, Jenner posted a slideshow of photos of herself posing in a literal winter wonderland, wearing a leopard print catsuit from a collaborative collection by Moncler and designer Richard Quinn. The daring leotard flattered her curves and features gloves.

Jenner paired the look with the Moncler Genius Richard Quinn Hooded Leopard Jacket. The coat, which is nearly sold out at Bergdorf Goodman, retails for $1,082. A similar style from the collection is available for $2,165 at MatchesFashion.com.

“Snow leopard 🐆❄️😛😛,” Jenner fittingly captioned the post.

On Saturday, Jenner showcased another lavish look when she sported head-to-toe Christian Dior alongside her daughter Stormi.

The beauty mogul looked cozy in the brand’s Reversible Down Jacket in blue, which retails for $5,900, paired with a Dior Oblique Large Brim Bucket Hat. Jenner kept the theme going with Dior’s D-White Gloves ($1,100) and a Dior backpack, which retails for $3,700.

As for footwear, Jenner opted for a pair of the fashion house’s $1,350 D-Venture Ankle Boots. The trendy lace-up snow boots feature matte and tonal brass eyelets and hooks as well as a faux-shearling lining. The chunky shoes are also equipped with a textured rubber sole with Christian Dior’s logo engraved on the midsole. Standing next to her reality star mom, Stormi wore a black puffer coat that tied around the waist and little black snow boots.

Earlier on the trip, Jenner sported a pair of rare Dior sneaker boots. The footwear is adorned with the brand’s logo and a buckle at the calf. The bottom featured a thick white outsole. The shoes are from Dior’s 2004 spring collection by John Galliano.

Chunky boots have been big this season for celebrities and are not limited to snow boots. Kourtney Kardashian was photographed in a pair of Prada lug-sole boots on Nov. 12 and model Irina Shayk wore Dr. Martens iconic 1460 boot while out with daughter Lea in New York City on Nov. 13.

