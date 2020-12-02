Kylie Jenner Brings the Leather Trend to New Heights in a $2,800 Scarf & the Chunkiest Boots

Kylie Jenner brought fall and winter’s biggest trends to the skies as she hopped on a private jet this week.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to Instagram to preview her in-flight attire, layering the coziest $2,800 fringe scarf from Bottega Veneta over a keyhole-cut long sleeve top and black leather pants.

A sleek piece of leather attire has become one of the biggest trends this fall — and now this winter, too. Whether in the form of a jacket, coat or, in Kylie’s case, pants, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks, as exemplified by the likes of Katie Holmes, Zoe Kravitz, Kylie’s own sisters and more.

In addition to her fuzzy accessory, Kylie’s choice of footwear also appeared to be from Bottega Veneta. The beauty mogul opted for the Italian powerhouse’s Lug boots, an ever-popular silhouette set atop a chunky lifted outsole and a slightly square-toe silhouette. Made with vegetable-tanned leather, the lug-sole design also features elastic goring across the shaft for an added stretch with its slim fit.

Watch on FN

You can shop the design for $1,100 online at Bottega Veneta’s website.

Bottega Veneta Lug boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta’s footwear has quickly become one of the biggest brands of the year when it comes to must-have sandals and now top-tier boots. With many of Bottega Veneta’s styles feature trending elements such as square-toe fronts and thong-toe finishes, the silhouettes keep up with growing revitalizations of ’90s-inspired designs that are sweeping the street style world. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner in addition to Olivia Culpo, Emily Ratajkowski, Kourtney Kardashian and more, the Italian brand has risen the ranks as a top label for “It” girls across all industries.

When it comes to footwear, Kylie Jenner herself has an impressive history in the sneaker industry. Before she was a beauty mogul, the youngest Jenner sister herself has held multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before joining forces with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.