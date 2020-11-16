×
Kylie Jenner Pops in the Silkiest Red Top, Orange Latex Pants & See-Through Heels

By Claudia Miller
Kylie Jenner went bigger and bolder for her Sunday dinner look, opting for a selection of designer pieces in a chic color combination.

The beauty mogul stepped out in Beverly Hills, Calif. yesterday in a full look from New York-based label LaQuan Smith’s upcoming spring ’21 collection. For the outing, Kylie tucked the silliest red dip-neck blouse into shiny orange latex pants with a moto-inspired edge; though the bottoms aren’t available yet in the orange shade, a teal iteration of the silhouette once retailed for $1,500 at LaQuanSmith.com.

kylie jenner, pants, leather, shirt, silk, satin, laquan smith, orange, red, pvc heels
Kylie Jenner heads out on the town in Beverly Hills, Calif., Nov. 15.
CREDIT: TheRealSPW/MEGA

Watch on FN

From under the split hem of Kylie’s leather-like pants peeped out a set of see-through heels. The pointed-toe PVC pumps featured completely transparent uppers, showing off the media personality’s fresh white pedicure. The heels bear resemblance to clear designs that Kylie has previously sported from Amina Muaddi, Jessica Rich and Kanye West’s Yeezy line.

PVC footwear rose to prominence in 2018 and has since become a staple on the celebrity style scene. Brands like Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Givenchy have jumped on the clear shoe train with bold heels and studded designs that flatter the foot and elongate the legs. Kylie’s own sisters are huge fans of the trend and oftentimes frequent styles from Yeezy just like the Kylie Skin founder.

kylie jenner, pants, leather, shirt, silk, satin, laquan smith, orange, red, pvc heels
Kylie Jenner heads out on the town in Beverly Hills, Calif., Nov. 15.
CREDIT: TheRealSPW/MEGA
kylie jenner, pants, leather, shirt, silk, satin, laquan smith, orange, red, pvc heels
A closer view of Kylie Jenner’s see-through PVC pumps.
CREDIT: TheRealSPW/MEGA

Beyond her own successful beauty carer with her Kylie Cosmetics line, the youngest Jenner sister herself has held multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before joining forces with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

At the start of 2020, though, the media personality posted photos of herself wearing a series of Swoosh sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare Nike-adorned kicks, including rare Off-White x Nike sneakers and SB Dunk Lows from Travis Scott’s collaboration.

When she isn’t in sneakers, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star favors everything from Giuseppe Zanotti zebra sandals to Yeezy pumps matched to apparel from Balmain, Bottega Veneta and Marine Serre amongst other top brands.

 

pvc heels, mules, shoes, clear, yeezy
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Yeezy PVC Pumps, $269 (was $768); Farfetch.com.

pvc heels, mules, shoes, clear, aldo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

To Buy: Aldo Dussa Heels, $80; Aldo.com.

pvc pumps, heels, studded, see through, schutz
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Schutz Cendi Heels, $118; Amazon.com.

Click through the gallery to have a look at Kylie Jenner’s wow-worthy style transformation over the past decade.

