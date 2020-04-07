Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kylie Jenner Reunites With Kris Jenner for a Shoe-Filled TikTok Video

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

kylie-kris-jenner
Kylie Jenner: May 2019
Kylie Jenner: March 2019
Kylie Jenner: February 2019
Kylie Jenner: November 2019
Kylie Jenner has reportedly completed over two weeks of self-quarantining and is celebrating being able to see her mom again in a TikTok challenge.

Using a popular sound on the content sharing platform, Kylie reunited with her mom Kris Jenner and her mom’s beau Corey Gamble for a video in front of one of their top-of-the-line shoe walls. As they danced and joked with Stormi in tow, too, you could spot chic styles like multiple pairs of Valentino Rockstud pumps — similar silhouettes retail for upwards of $1,075 — as well as pieces from Manolo Blahnik and more designer brands.

@kyliejenner

pew pew pew

♬ Pew Pew Pew – Auntie Hammy

valentino, rockstud, pumps, nude
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman
Buy: Valentino Rockstud Caged Pumps $1,075
Buy it

Kris dressed up in a furry coat and a matching hat while Kylie layered an all-black look, holding her 2-year-old daughter Stormi in a mini Burberry dress.

All-black ensembles have been Kylie’s go-to during her self isolation period; the beauty mogul shared a series of darker looks via Instagram. Some of the shoes featured include Stussy x Nike SB Dunk “Cherry,” a style that released originally in 2005 and now trades for as high as $1,600 on StockX.com.

View this post on Instagram

bored in the house and i’m in the house bored

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Kylie has been giving back to the healthcare community. The reality star donated $1 million today to first responders to help them with medical masks and other protective gear. (Click here to see more celebrities who have donated to the fight against the coronavirus.)

Check out similar studded styles you can buy now for less.

steve madden, sandals, studded
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Faron Studded Sandals, $75 was $100

cecelia new york, sandals, studded
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Cecelia New York Vanessa Studded Sandals, $173 was $230

sam edelman, sandals, studded

To Buy: Sam Edelman Suri Sandals, $120

Click through the gallery to see more of Kylie Jenner’s boldest style moments over the years.

