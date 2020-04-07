Kylie Jenner Reunites With Kris Jenner for a Shoe-Filled TikTok Video

Kylie Jenner has reportedly completed over two weeks of self-quarantining and is celebrating being able to see her mom again in a TikTok challenge.

Using a popular sound on the content sharing platform, Kylie reunited with her mom Kris Jenner and her mom’s beau Corey Gamble for a video in front of one of their top-of-the-line shoe walls. As they danced and joked with Stormi in tow, too, you could spot chic styles like multiple pairs of Valentino Rockstud pumps — similar silhouettes retail for upwards of $1,075 — as well as pieces from Manolo Blahnik and more designer brands.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

Kris dressed up in a furry coat and a matching hat while Kylie layered an all-black look, holding her 2-year-old daughter Stormi in a mini Burberry dress.

All-black ensembles have been Kylie’s go-to during her self isolation period; the beauty mogul shared a series of darker looks via Instagram. Some of the shoes featured include Stussy x Nike SB Dunk “Cherry,” a style that released originally in 2005 and now trades for as high as $1,600 on StockX.com.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Kylie has been giving back to the healthcare community. The reality star donated $1 million today to first responders to help them with medical masks and other protective gear. (Click here to see more celebrities who have donated to the fight against the coronavirus.)

Check out similar studded styles you can buy now for less.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Faron Studded Sandals, $75 was $100

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Cecelia New York Vanessa Studded Sandals, $173 was $230

To Buy: Sam Edelman Suri Sandals, $120

