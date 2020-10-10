Kylie Jenner Shows How to Wear Statement Prints in Strappy Gold Gianvito Rossi Sandals

Kylie Jenner brings the statement-print set trend into fall with this elevated look.

For her Instagram post yesterday, the beauty mogul wore this soon-to-be-released Cut Out Sleeve Tie Set with the coordinating skirt from Kim Shui. It features a yellow, orange, and black design with a one-sleeved silhouette and a cut-out on the side of the torso. There is an option to purchase this look either with shorts or a skirt. The two-piece outfit retails for $295 and is available to purchase on KimShui.net ahead of its Oct. 20 release date.

The 23-year-old accessorized the patterned look with an Aliel Orange Ghalia handbag and gold jewelry from Dior. For footwear, she opted for a pair of the now sold out Gianvito Rossi Gold Metallic Plexi Strappy Heels. To get a similar look, a more minimalist version from the shoe label is still available. The Gianvito Rossi Stark Plexi Ankle Strap Heels retail for $795 and are available for purchase on Fwrd.com.

An open-toe strappy sandal is one of the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s go-to shoe silhouettes. She recently wore the Bottega Veneta BV Spiral sandals in the white colorway with a matching shirtdress and the brand’s Italian luxury brand’s $3,600 The Pouch Chain handbag. These trendy shoes retail for $1,660 and are available for purchase on MyTheresa.com.

When going for a more casual ensemble, Jenner often chooses sneakers from brands including Air Jordan, Yeezy, or celebrity-favorite Nike Air Force 1s.

To emulate Kylie Jenner’s elevated sandal style, shop these similar options below.

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Merinda Sandals, $198.

CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Loeffler Randall Libby Sandal, $105.

CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: BCBG MaxAzria Esme Sandal, $79.

