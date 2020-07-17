Kylie Jenner Jets Off in a Neon Pink Crop Top & Sweats With Travis Scott Air Jordans

Kylie Jenner joined her mother Kris Jenner for an adventure yesterday afternoon as the duo headed off in a private jet.

While Kris layered up in a suede jacket and a black turtleneck top, Kylie opted for a more relaxed combination of a bright pink crop top and matching sweatpants. The 22-year-old also held tight to her python-print embossed Hermès Birkin bag; the ultra-rare purse resells anywhere from $115,000 on resale site TheRealReal to $265,000 at curated site World’s Best.

Kris Jenner (L) and Kylie Jenner head out on a jet, July 16. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner (L) and Kylie Jenner head out on a jet, July 16. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Her purse was not the only rare item she chose for the plane ride, either. The beauty mogul matched the pink of her ensemble to the blush laces of her Jordan Brand sneakers. The pair comes from Travis Scott’s collaboration with the athletic powerhouse that debuted in May 2019. Available with black laces as well, the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG features contrast uppers with suede overlays and a sail midsole.

Though they once retailed for just $175, the sneakers now resell from $1,120 to $2,400 at StockX.com.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan I High OG. CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1. CREDIT: Nike

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has an affliction for hard-to-find sneakers. Most recently, she showed off a set of Off-White x Nike kicks that exclusively released during the 2017 ComplexCon. Teamed with an on-sale $693 Dion Lee bandana dress, her low-top shoes boasted a metallic Swoosh design laid over white leather uppers and a chunky foam tongue.

Equipped with designer Virgil Abloh’s signature hangtag and orange tab, the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 retailed originally for $150, but now resells for anywhere from $5,000 to $12,781 on resale sites such as StockX and GOAT.

Kylie Jenner out and about by the Californian shore on July 14. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

On top of creating her own uber-successful Kylie Cosmetics beauty line, the youngest Jenner sister also has had multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before linking up with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

At the start of 2020, though, the celebrity posted photos of herself wearing a series of Nike sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare Swoosh-adorned kicks, including rare Nike Air Yeezys and SB Dunk Lows from Travis Scott’s collaboration.

