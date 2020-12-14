Kylie Jenner Matches Her Red Hair to the Coziest Sweatsuit & Metallic Air Jordans

Kylie Jenner brought out a festive appeal this weekend as she styled her new red hair with a cozy-chic ensemble.

Posing with her nephew Psalm West, the “cool aunt” took to Instagram on Sunday to show off her relaxed attire in a sweatsuit from Cherry LA. The Los Angeles-inspire set featured a now sold-out crewneck sweatshirt and coordinating sweatpants which once retailed for $185 on the brand’s website. To keep warm, Kylie then topped the set off with a soft white teddy coat.

To continue the hits of red spread across her attire, the Kylie Cosmetics founder tapped Jordan Brand for her footwear of choice. Debuting in 1989, the brand’s Air Jordan 4 silhouette features layers of leather and mesh uppers, topped with structured lace eyelets and signature Jumpman emblems atop the tongue and heel counter. Kylie’s particular colorway comes coated with hits of metallic red as part of a capsule that debuted in June to pay tribute to one of Jordan Brand’s first colorway theme with four new metallic iterations.

Originally retailing for $190, the sneakers now resell for upwards of $295 to $560 at StockX.com.

Air Jordan 4 “Metallic Red.” CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

Kylie is no stranger to a standout sneaker moment, especially when it comes to her Air Jordan pairs. Earlier in the weekend, in fact, the beauty mogul tapped Michael Jordan’s signature line once more for her off-duty attire. Matched with a Skims bralette and mom jeans, Kylie opted for the label’s Air Jordan 3 sneakers that honored the late Kobe Bryant.

The rare design debuted as part of a duel drop in 2016 that now resells for upwards of $15,000 to $250,000 on StockX.com.

When it comes to sneakers, Kylie Jenner herself has an impressive history in the industry. Before she was a beauty mogul, the youngest Jenner sister herself has held multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before joining forces with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.