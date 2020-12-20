Kylie Jenner Masters Winter 2020’s Buzziest Trends With Exclusive Nike Sneakers For Rodeo Drive Shopping Trip

While out to do some last-minute holiday shopping, Kylie Jenner spent her Saturday on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, Calif., and browsed the luxury stores while wearing some of 2020’s buzziest casual wardrobe staples.

Kylie Jenner on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA The beauty mogul wore a $2,650 Prada Wool and Cashmere puffer jacket in the grey colorway and teamed this trendy outerwear piece with a pair of beloved Levi’s 501 original fit jeans. Each pair of this celebrity-favored denim style retails for $98 and is available for purchase on levi.com.

Here’s a closer look at Jenner’s sneakers. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA For footwear, the Kylie Cosmetics founder opted for an exclusive recently-released version of the timeless white shoe often worn by the likes of Hailey Baldwin, Ariana Grande, and Madison Beer.

An up-close look at the Nike Air Force 1 Low Cactus Flea Market White sneakers.

She wore the Nike Air Force 1 Low Cactus Plant Flea Market White sneaker. Released in Sept. 2020, this model features the classic basketball-style silhouette in a monochrome white colorway with the text “SUNSHINE” embossed into the leather’s uppers. While they originally retailed for $130, the buzzy sneakers now are valued on the resale market for approximately $400-$500 and can be purchased on sites, such as stockx.com.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” personality polished the ensemble with designer accessories from Bottega Veneta. She chose the brand’s $3,600 Medium Chain Pouch in the Ice Blue colorway and coordinated the luxury handbag with the Italian designer’s $620 Triangular-Shaped earrings. She finished the look with a SKIMS Seamless Face Mask in the Clay colorway.

Known for her buzzy sneaker wardrobe, this sighting further confirmed the 23-year-old’s casual footwear prowess. Jenner frequently is spotted in pairs of Nike-owned Air Jordan shoes, such as the rare Air Jordan 4 “Metallic Red” and Off White x Nike colorways. To complete her more formal ensembles, the entrepreneur often opts for brands, such as Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Dior, and Prada for boots, sandals, and statement pumps.

To embrace the crisp and clean all-white sneaker look, shop these similar styles below.

To Buy: Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Sneaker, $90.

To Buy: Adidas Originals Sleek Sneaker, $65.

To Buy: Puma Carina Sneaker, $40.

