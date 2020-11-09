×
Kylie Jenner Says ‘Hello’ To Fall In Sheer Cow Print Ensemble And Buzzy Shearling Coat and Vintage Dior Bowling Bag 

By Robyn Merrett
Kylie Jenner
CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

Kylie Jenner was glowing in green with an emerald-clad ensemble on Instagram Sunday.

In the post captioned, “hello fall,” Jenner wore a sheer cow-print number that appears to either be a jumpsuit or matching top and pants. The reality star pulled the look together with an on-trend leather coat that featured a green shearling lining.

Both shearling and vibrant colors are right on trend for fall. Balenciaga debuted a bold blue trench coat with a shearling collar during the fashion house’s fall/winter 2020/2021 runway show in March. Other brands like Lanvin and Stella McCartney also showcased shearling iterations.

Celebrities like Hailey Baldwin have embraced the trend — she was spotted in a yellow $9,450 Teddy Shearling coat from Bottega Veneta in October. She paired the look with boyfriend jeans and a cropped yellow top.

hello fall 💚

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Jenner, however, put a retro twist on her shearling look — pairing it with ’90s-inspired clear sunglasses, a Christian Dior black leather gambler dice bowling bag and black heels.

Jenner is clearly a fan of the leafy-hue as she opted for a custom King Cobra costume from Mugler to a Halloween party last month. The outfit featured a form-fitting, full-length deep green and brown printed jumpsuit in an asymmetrical cut-out detail along the neckline and long sleeves.

To finalize the ensemble, the beauty mogul styled the one-piece with a coordinating head accessory, which had two fangs coming down the center.

Achieve a similar look to Jenner’s with these shearling coat picks.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Wit & Wisdom Faux Shearling Jacket, $118.00

Nordstrom Pink Shearling Coat
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Stand Studio Fay Short Faux Shearling Coat, $529

CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

To Buy: Schutz Michela Bootie, $148

