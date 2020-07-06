Kylie Jenner Dresses Down Her Slinky High-Slit Dress With Controversial Yeezy Slides That Show Off Her Neon Pedicure

Kylie Jenner went for the gold with her latest ensemble.

The 22-year-old cosmetics mogul posed on Instagram yesterday in a glistening gold midi dress. The piece boasted a high slit and ruched detailing around the bodice. The dress came from Lapointe’s fall ’20 collection.

For footwear, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star reached for Yeezy slides. Retailing for $55 in adult sizing, the Yeezy slides feature a classic slip-on silhouette and are made from injected EVA foam, with a soft top layer in the footbed adding extra cushioning. The slides’ outsoles have strategic groove placement for comfort and traction. The open-toed style was perfect for showing off Jenner’s pedicure, a bold neon yellow color. She wore her hair in a Rapunzel-like braid and accessorized with gold jewelry.

While Jenner’s Yeezy slides added a sporty-chic finish to her look, the silhouette has been the subject of some controversy in the past, with netizens comparing it to everything from Play-Doh to knockoff Crocs to a potato. What’s more, even Snoop Dogg took issue with the style, writing in an October 2019 Instagram comment that the slides resembled jail slippers. Regardless of any criticism, the Yeezy slides sold out at retail and are now trading for about $200 on StockX.com.

With respect to Jenner’s typical style, she often can be found in high-fashion ensembles from labels like Bottega Veneta, Versace, Alexander Wang and Balenciaga. When it comes to shoes specifically, the A-lister owns an impressive collection of heels from high-end brands such as Stuart Weitzman, Amina Muaddi and Gianvito Rossi . Additionally, her wardrobe includes some more accessibly priced footwear options, such as Nike sneakers — as well as plenty of styles from Yeezy, unsurprising given that brother-in-law Kanye West is the brand’s designer.

It’s no surprise that Jenner has a closet filled with designer duds. After all, the “It” girl is worth worth just under $900 million, according to an estimate from Forbes. She closed a deal with Coty in 2019 — giving the company a 51% stake in her Kylie Cosmetics label for $600 million, a $1.2 billion valuation of the makeup brand. While Jenner was previously considered by Forbes to be a billionaire, the money magazine has downgraded her status in light of the pandemic as well as purported discrepancies in financial information.

