Kylie Jenner Styles Her Edgy Fishnet Minidress With the Chunkiest Yeezy Slides

Kylie Jenner is continuing her streak of standout Instagram fashion.

The 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics businesswoman took to the social media platform on Monday to show off her latest ensemble, which had edgy vibes. Jenner sported a sold-out dress from Loudbrand Studios. The minidress featured raw-edge fishnet across the chest, with cut-out details at the bust and a form-fitting skirt.

For footwear, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star selected Yeezy slides. The shoes have a classic slip-on silhouette and are made from injected EVA foam, with a soft top layer in the footbed to add extra cushioning. Additionally, the slides’ outsoles have strategic groove placement for comfort and traction. While the shoes are sold out at retail, they were previously available for $55 in adults’ sizes, or $45 for kids.

On Sunday, Jenner took to Instagram to show off another stylish ensemble complete with Yeezy slides. The A-lister sported a golden dress from Lapointe’s fall ’20 collection, which boasted a high slit and ruched detailing around the bodice. She selected Yeezy slides in a darker shade of tan to complete that look.

Watch on FN

Although Jenner appears to be a big fan of her Yeezy slides, the shoes have taken some criticism in the past — with netizens saying the shoes resembled everything from Play-Doh to knockoff Crocs to a potato. Even Snoop Dogg got in on the action, writing in an October 2019 Instagram comment that the slides resembled jail slippers. Despite the online negativity — and in typical Yeezy fashion — the slides quickly sold out at retail. Jenner appeared to be clad in the Bone colorway, which is now selling on StockX.com for about $250, nearly five times their retail price.

Yeezy Slide "Bone." CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

To Buy: Yeezy Slide “Bone,” about $250.

It’s unsurprising to see the makeup mogul in Yeezy, as the sister-in-law of Kanye West also can be found sporting the rapper-turned-designer’s wares. In addition, Jenner is a big of high-fashion pieces from the likes of Alexander Wang, Bottega Veneta and Versace, and she has an impressive collection of heels, including styles from Amina Muaddi, Christian Louboutin, Gianvito Rossi and Stuart Weitzman. The mom of Stormi also owns plenty of sneakers, lately favoring Nike SB Dunks in hard-to-get colorways.

The Yeezy slides chosen by Jenner may only be available on the resale market, but we’ve rounded up some similar-looking options below that you can buy at retail now.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

To Buy: Fila Utility Slide Sandals, $30 (was $40).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dick's Sporting Goods

To Buy: Under Armour Women’s Ignite IX Slides, $35.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Sanuk Women’s Yoga Gora Sandal, $41.

Click through the gallery for a look at how Kylie Jenner’s style has evolved over the years.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.