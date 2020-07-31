Kylie Jenner’s Peek-a-Boo Net Dress & Twist Pumps Are So Daring

Kylie Jenner is back and bolder than ever with her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou.

The duo continued their streak of matching ensembles in bold net dresses in coordinating colors; while Karanikolaou opted for a red number, Kylie decided on a chic deep purple version of the cutout dress.

The two friends then furthered the looks with twinning white footwear — Kylie’s pair included a twisted slingback strap and a textured pointed-toe finish, all atop a tall architectural cone heel. Her friend’s set comes from Balenciaga and is the brand’s signature Knife pump silhouette that retails for $795.

As seen on her Instagram page yesterday, the two influencers matched again in nude long-sleeve tops and leggings worn under mesh waist trainers from Kim Kardashian’s Skims shapewear line. Designed to cinch the midsection and torso, the product dropped on July 21 and retails for $76 at Skims.com.

Jenner then continued the neutral ensemble see-through pumps from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy line.

Watch on FN

On top of creating her own uber-successful Kylie Cosmetics beauty line, the youngest Jenner sister also has had multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before linking up with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

At the start of 2020, though, the celebrity posted photos of herself wearing a series of Nike sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare Swoosh-adorned kicks, including rare Nike Air Yeezys and SB Dunk Lows from Travis Scott’s collaboration.

Click through the gallery to check out more of Kylie Jenner’s boldest footwear moments.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.