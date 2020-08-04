Kylie Jenner Goes High-Low In a Chanel Dress With Platform Ugg Slides

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kylie Jenner celebrated the upcoming launch for her Kylie Skin line in a high-low look.

The beauty mogul previewed the brand’s clarifying collection on Instagram today with a pink-themed bash. Jenner matched the theme of the setup in a pink striped short sleeve dress from Chanel, accented with the signature interlacing logo and buttoned pockets; similar silhouettes from the brand range in price from $6,550 to $10,100 at Chanel.com.

She balanced out the high-ticketed dress with coordinating fuzzy pink slides from Ugg.

The Ugg Disco Slide combines a thickened cross-foot strap with a lifted 1.75-inch platform midsole; the soft sheepskin upper and lining absorbs moisture while an EVA foam-cushioned footbed allows for all-day comfort. Secured with a stretchy logo-embellished elastic back strap, Kylie’s choice of pink slides retails for $100 at Zappos.com.

Ugg Disco Slide in Pink Cloud. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

In addition to her Ugg slippers, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also favors a fluffy pair from Louis Vuitton. The pair highlights a mink fur upper coated with the label’s monogram. The sold-out style originally retailed for $1,500.

On top of creating her own uber-successful Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin lines, the youngest Jenner sister also has had multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before linking up with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

At the start of 2020, though, the celebrity posted photos of herself wearing a series of Nike sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare Swoosh-adorned kicks, including rare Nike Air Yeezys and SB Dunk Lows from Travis Scott’s collaboration.

