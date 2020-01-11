Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Shows That ’90s Inspired-Style Works for Kids, Too

Stormi Webster’s style is already more on-trend that most adults.

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi turns 2 years old on Feb. 1, but she is already on top of the fashion game; Jenner shared a sweet snap of the toddler wearing a ’90s-style ensemble including a spray-painted T-shirt with a cactus. Stormi paired the top with a set of baggy, light-wash retro patchwork jeans.

The outfit finished up with a pair of bright yellow and black chunky sneakers with a blue star and lightning bolt accents and a thick white rubber outsole.

Jenner captioned the post: “love of my life.”

Stormi may not be able to shop for herself yet, but her mom has made sure she has a well-stocked sneaker collection, including all-white low-top Nikes, tie-dye high-top lace-up Converse and even Adidas Yeezy sneakers from her uncle Kanye West’s line.

