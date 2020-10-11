Kylie Jenner Jets Off in a Peek-a-Boo Top, Sweats & These Rhinestone-Coated Nikes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kylie Jenner jetted off in style this weekend with a little help from her bold footwear.

The beauty mogul gave her almost 200 million followers a look into her luxurious flight setting, posing in the air in a white cropped peek-a-boo top and black sweatpants. The real kicker of the look came with her sneakers; the Nike pair was coated in crystals for a glittering, can’t-miss look.

The youngest Jenner sister herself has held multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before joining forces with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

At the start of 2020, though, the media personality posted photos of herself wearing a series of Swoosh sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare Nike-adorned kicks, including rare Off-White x Nike sneakers and SB Dunk Lows from Travis Scott’s collaboration.

According to an update from StockX in May, Jenner shared four images of herself wearing various pairs of Nike SB Dunks on Instagram this year. Every time the mega-influencer has shared Dunks with her 190 million followers, prices have jumped by 30% to 50%, according to the sneaker resale platform, while sales volume has at least doubled and, in some cases, even quadrupled.

