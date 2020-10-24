Kylie Jenner Teams Her Crop Top and Mom Jeans With Limited-Edition Nike Sneakers

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Friday wearing a pair of limited-edition sneakers from Nike.

The 23-year-old reality TV star sported the friends-and-family colorway of the Girls Don’t Cry x Nike SB Dunk Low, done in collaboration with Japanese graphic and streetwear designer Verdy. She teamed the exclusive kicks with a high-neck crop top, black mom jeans and what appears to be another pair of white high-waisted trousers underneath.

Jenner’s latest post coincides with Verdy’s announcement that he has donated one pair of Nike SB x Girls Don’t Cry Dunk sneakers to Vogue Japan’s Fashion Night In auction, happening online now until Nov. 8. According to Verdy’s Instagram post, all proceeds from the auction will be donated to various philanthropies including Tokyo-based nonprofit Children Without Borders and to protect Keyaki trees in Omotesando, Tokyo. Only 100 pairs of the sneaker were made.

While the colorway Jenner sported isn’t currently available for purchase in the U.S. on resale sites, the first colorway of the collaboration is. The all-red Nike SB Dunk Low x Girls Don’t Cry, complete with signature Girls Don’t Cry branding, currently retails for $1,650 on StockX.com.

This isn’t the first time the beauty mogul has sported rare Nike kicks. She’s been spotted in sought-after looks including Nike SB “What The” Dunks, the Colette x Air Jordan 1s and most recently the coveted Dior x Nike Air Jordan 1.