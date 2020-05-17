Kylie Jenner Completes Her Crop Top + Mom Jeans Look With Rare ‘Ferris Bueller’ Nike SB Dunks That Resell for Over $1,000

Kylie Jenner may have a wardrobe filled with high heels, but her sneaker game is pretty impressive, too.

The billionaire businesswoman posted an image for her 176 million Instagram followers yesterday in which she was wearing a highly coveted pair of kicks with her white crop top and lightwash mom jeans.

On her feet, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star selected “Ferris Bueller” Nike SB Dunk High sneakers. Initially debuted in 2008, the kicks feature a mostly leather upper, with various shades of brown and beige, and cheetah print on the sockliner and tongue. The color palette resembles the ensemble worn by Ferris Bueller (played by Matthew Broderick) in the 1986 teen comedy “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” While the sneakers are no longer available for their $75 retail price, the shoes are now trading on StockX.com for about $1,000.

“Ferris Bueller” Nike SB Dunk High CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

In addition to filling her own wardrobe with collectible kicks, Jenner has also put together an impressive shoe collection for her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. In photos posted to Jenner’s Instagram grid yesterday, Stormi, whose father is rapper Travis Scott, looked adorable in a tie-dye T-shirt and gray biker shorts. The tot completed her look with all-white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

It’s no surprise that Stormi would be decked out in Nike, as Scott has collaborated with the brand on multiple sellout sneaker styles. Jenner herself previously had a sneaker deal with Adidas, which is thought to have expired at the end of 2019. Prior to that, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul worked with Puma for a period of time.