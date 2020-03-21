Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kylie Jenner Connects with Followers in Another Monochrome, All-Black Ensemble

By Elisa Lewittes
Kylie Jenner, celebrity style
CREDIT: Splash News

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Kylie Jenner has been diligent about connecting with her followers on social media. Yesterday, she opened up about her self-quarantine boredom and posted a mirror selfie with the caption “Movie Suggestions?” on her Instagram feed. While posing for the photo, the 22-year-old beauty mogul wore a monochrome ensemble, featuring a lightweight black, fitted turtleneck and coordinating leggings. She styled her hair in a bun while still sporting a full face of makeup.

This outfit post served as a lighter note to the multi-hyphenate’s earlier messages on her Instagram Stories, urging her audience to stay inside and sharing her tips on staying occupied while self-quarantining.

For all occasions, Jenner long has been an avid wearer of monochrome ensembles. Recently, she shared two different images in all-black looks. First, she shared a black and grey plaid ensemble, which she paired with a sold-out pair of Air Jordan x Off White sneakers, that she wore on her last day in the Kylie Cosmetics office before joining us all in working from home for the foreseeable future.

Nike-x-Off-White-Sneaker

For her last nighttime ensemble, the Kylie Skin founder chose a simple, velvet little black dress, following her more statement full-body printed looks from Marine Serre and Tom Ford. Earlier in the week, she shared a series of posts featuring an all-denim look, complete with a coordinating Chanel handbag and Balenciaga corset pumps in the white colorway.

Balenciaga-Corset-Shoe

The entrepreneur is known for her varied, enviable shoe style. Shop these footwear picks to emulate Jenner’s signature look.

Aedye-Mules

Nike-React-Sneaker

Reike-Nen-Sandal

