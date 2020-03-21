Kylie Jenner Connects with Followers in Another Monochrome, All-Black Ensemble

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Kylie Jenner has been diligent about connecting with her followers on social media. Yesterday, she opened up about her self-quarantine boredom and posted a mirror selfie with the caption “Movie Suggestions?” on her Instagram feed. While posing for the photo, the 22-year-old beauty mogul wore a monochrome ensemble, featuring a lightweight black, fitted turtleneck and coordinating leggings. She styled her hair in a bun while still sporting a full face of makeup.

This outfit post served as a lighter note to the multi-hyphenate’s earlier messages on her Instagram Stories, urging her audience to stay inside and sharing her tips on staying occupied while self-quarantining.

For all occasions, Jenner long has been an avid wearer of monochrome ensembles. Recently, she shared two different images in all-black looks. First, she shared a black and grey plaid ensemble, which she paired with a sold-out pair of Air Jordan x Off White sneakers, that she wore on her last day in the Kylie Cosmetics office before joining us all in working from home for the foreseeable future.

For her last nighttime ensemble, the Kylie Skin founder chose a simple, velvet little black dress, following her more statement full-body printed looks from Marine Serre and Tom Ford. Earlier in the week, she shared a series of posts featuring an all-denim look, complete with a coordinating Chanel handbag and Balenciaga corset pumps in the white colorway.

