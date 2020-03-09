Kylie Jenner Laces Up the Wildest Booties to Go With Her Double Denim Outfit

Kylie Jenner brings her wildest heels to work.

The 22-year-old beauty mogul matched her denim collared button-up minidress to a $3,900 Chanel quilted denim purse. Our eyes were drawn immediately, though, to her lace-up heels, which wrapped across the top of the foot and looped around the ankle. The Balenciaga Corset booties include a similar sculptural square counter as seen on the brand’s Knife boots and pumps.

The style sits atop a 4-inch metallic stiletto heel and is available to pre-order now on the brand’s site for $1,490.

Jenner’s pair debuted on the runways for spring ’20 and was modeled by none other than Bella Hadid. On the catwalk, the brand styled the lifted heels with a red velour off-the-shoulder dress, a black handbag and black oversize earrings.

Bella Hadid walks the runway for Balenciaga’s spring ’20 show during Paris Fashion Week, Sept. 29. CREDIT: Shutterstock

If the Balenciaga lace-up shoes are priced beyond your budget, check out these stylish picks that won’t break the bank.

To Buy: Schutz New Kika Booties, $290

To Buy: Jaggar Loop Leather Sandals, $180

To Buy: Steve Madden Satisfied Boots, $63-$90

Flip through the gallery to see more of Kylie Jenner’s bold statement shoes.

