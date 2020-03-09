Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kylie Jenner Laces Up the Wildest Booties to Go With Her Double Denim Outfit

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
kylie-jenner-denim
Kylie Jenner: May 2019
Kylie Jenner: March 2019
Kylie Jenner: February 2019
Kylie Jenner: November 2019
View Gallery 19 Images

Kylie Jenner brings her wildest heels to work.

The 22-year-old beauty mogul matched her denim collared button-up minidress to a $3,900 Chanel quilted denim purse. Our eyes were drawn immediately, though, to her lace-up heels, which wrapped across the top of the foot and looped around the ankle. The Balenciaga Corset booties include a similar sculptural square counter as seen on the brand’s Knife boots and pumps.

The style sits atop a 4-inch metallic stiletto heel and is available to pre-order now on the brand’s site for $1,490.

View this post on Instagram

monday.

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

lipkit kylie forever

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

 

balenciaga, boots, lace-up

Buy: Balenciaga Corset Booties $1,490
Buy it

Jenner’s pair debuted on the runways for spring ’20 and was modeled by none other than Bella Hadid. On the catwalk, the brand styled the lifted heels with a red velour off-the-shoulder dress, a black handbag and black oversize earrings.

bella hadid, heels, balenciaga, pfw, spring 2020
Bella Hadid walks the runway for Balenciaga’s spring ’20 show during Paris Fashion Week, Sept. 29.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

If the Balenciaga lace-up shoes are priced beyond your budget, check out these stylish picks that won’t break the bank.

Related

Chrissy Teigen Sits Courtside in the Sharpest Boots With John Legend

Celine Dion Wears a Hot Pink Pleated Skirt With Pants

Kylie Jenner Wears One of Fashion's Hottest Rising Labels With Simple Black Pumps

schutz lace up boots

To Buy: Schutz New Kika Booties, $290

jaggar, lace up heels, heels

To Buy: Jaggar Loop Leather Sandals, $180

steve madden lace up boots, white, boots

To Buy: Steve Madden Satisfied Boots, $63-$90

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

Flip through the gallery to see more of Kylie Jenner’s bold statement shoes.

Want more?

Kylie Jenner Wears One of Fashion’s Hottest Rising Labels With Simple Black Pumps

Kylie Jenner and Her Best Friend Twin in Sheer Dresses and Glittering Square-Toe Heels

Kylie Jenner Poses on a Diving Board in Travis Scott x Nike Sneakers & a Rapunzel-Style Braid

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad