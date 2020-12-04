Kylie Jenner Is the Epitome of Winter in a Zip-Up Catsuit, Sleek Puffer & the Coziest Snow Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kylie Jenner transformed her ever-bold style for winter as she took on a snowy setting this afternoon.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder opted for an all-black ensemble in the mountains today, taking in the scenery in a sleek zip-up catsuit. The 23-year-old then layered up in a slick puffer jacket with an oversize collar and voluminous appeal.

To keep her feet warm and cozy, the beauty mogul slipped on a set of fuzzy snow boots, resembling designs from Moncler. The faux-fur booties came coated in soft material around the ankle shaft and top uppers, covered with a red rope-style lacing system. The boots also featured a lifted midsole with a textured outsole for added traction.

You can shop the Moncler snow boots for $575 at Farfetch.com.

Watch on FN

Moncler Faux-Fur snow boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Related Kate Hudson Does Athleisure for the Holidays in Christmas Leggings & Heeled Hiking Boots Ivanka Trump Recycles a Tie-Neck Dress & Slouchy Knee-High Boots for a White House Visit Gwen Stefani Gives Major Holiday Style Inspo in a Bow-Coated Top & 6-Inch Platform Heels

When it comes to footwear, Kylie Jenner herself has an impressive history specifically in the sneaker industry. Before she was a beauty mogul, the youngest Jenner sister herself has held multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before joining forces with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

At the start of 2020, though, the media personality posted photos of herself wearing a series of Swoosh sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare Nike-adorned kicks, including rare Off-White x Nike sneakers and SB Dunk Lows from Travis Scott’s collaboration. When she isn’t in sneakers, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star favors everything from Giuseppe Zanotti zebra sandals to Dior knee-high boots to clear Yeezy pumps matched to apparel from Balmain, LaQuan Smith and Marine Serre amongst other top brands. Prep for cold weather to come with these cozy faux fur boots inspired by Kylie Jenner. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Cougar Vanity Boots, $190; Zappos.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Moon Boot Faux Fur Boots, $240; Farfetch.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Columbia Minx Shorty III, $100; Amazon.com.