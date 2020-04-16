Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kylie Jenner Matches Her Gray Catsuit to Unreleased Dior x Air Jordan Sneakers

By Claudia Miller
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner just gave her latest loungewear look a sneakerhead-approved touch.

The beauty mogul posted up on a marbled walkway, modeling a soft gray form-fitting catsuit with full-length sleeves. To give the cozy piece a high-fashion touch, the 22-year-old slipped on a pair of unreleased Dior x Air Jordan high top sneakers.

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High Dior kicks were set to drop sometime during April, but the brands postponed the release due to the coronavirus outbreak and a new release date has not been announced. Only 8,500 pairs will be available when they do drop, with prices starting at $2,000 before they even hit the resale market.

The shoe has a gray and white paneled upper with a Nike swoosh coated in Dior’s logo. Set atop a translucent outsole, the sneakers, adorned with Dior and Jumpman hangtags, debuted originally during the Dior Homme pre-fall ’20 show in Miami in December 2019.

Dior Men's Show, Runway, Pre-Fall 2020, Miami, USA - 03 Dec 2019Model on the catwalk Pictured: Model on the catwalk Ref: SPL5133468 041219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Italy Rights
Model on the runway for Dior Homme pre-fall ’20 show.
CREDIT: Splash News

Jenner formerly was a brand ambassador for Adidas, exclusively wearing styles from the brand across social media. At the start of 2020, though, the billionaire posted photos of herself wearing a series of Nike sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Jenner has continued wearing rare Swoosh-adorned kicks, including rare Nike Air Yeezys and SB Dunk Lows from Travis Scott’s collaboration.

FN reached out in January to an Adidas spokesperson, who said they could neither confirm nor deny the terms of Jenner’s contract.

self control

While Kylie Jenner’s sneakers may not be available to buy just yet, check out these stylish high-tops that you can shop now.

