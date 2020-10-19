Kylie Jenner Takes a Walk on the Wild Side in Leopard Print Tights & Zebra Sandals

Kylie Jenner’s wild style just reached a whole new level.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder announced her upcoming “Wild Thing” makeup capsule for the brand today in an animal print-coated look; the outfit teamed a cheetah print bralette with leopard print footed tights as she posed atop a standout furry background and chair.

The beauty mogul then tucked the feet of her tights into strappy sandals that came coated in a zebra print atop the slight block heel.

Beyond her own beauty career, the youngest Jenner sister herself has held multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before joining forces with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.