Kylie Jenner Takes a Walk on the Wild Side in Leopard Print Tights & Zebra Sandals

Kylie Jenner’s wild style just reached a whole new level.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder announced her upcoming “Wild Thing” makeup capsule for the brand today in an animal print-coated look; the outfit teamed a cheetah print bralette with leopard print footed tights as she posed atop a standout furry background and chair.
The beauty mogul then tucked the feet of her tights into strappy sandals that came coated in a zebra print atop the slight block heel.
Beyond her own beauty career, the youngest Jenner sister herself has held multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before joining forces with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.
At the start of 2020, though, the media personality posted photos of herself wearing a series of Swoosh sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare Nike-adorned kicks, including rare Off-White x Nike sneakers and SB Dunk Lows from Travis Scott’s collaboration.
According to an update from StockX in May, Jenner shared four images of herself wearing various pairs of Nike SB Dunks on Instagram this year. Every time the mega-influencer has shared Dunks with her 190 million followers, prices have jumped by 30% to 50%, according to the sneaker resale platform, while sales volume has at least doubled and, in some cases, even quadrupled.
Click through the gallery to check out more of Kylie Jenner’s biggest and boldest statement looks over the years.