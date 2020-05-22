Kylie Jenner Is Ready for Business in a Bodysuit + High-Heeled Go-Go Boots

Kylie Jenner’s version of waist-up dressing for video calls is more daring than most.

The beauty mogul shared a glimpse into her average day on Instagram yesterday, saying her hours are filled with “Zoom meetings and playing dress up.” Her latest work call-ready ensemble pictured in the post included a white long sleeve bodysuit with a high neckline and equally high hip cuts.

She accessorized with an extremely rare white bandana-printed Hermès Birkin bag and kept the look monochrome with her white go-go style boots.

Her footwear hit at mid-calf and featured a slightly squared-off toe with a tapering heel. The silhouette resembles Alexander Wang’s Vanna embroidered boots with a side zip fastening and logo-coated front. Set with an over 3-inch heel, the shoe typically retails for $1,263 but is on-sale courtesy of Farfetch for $1,011.

Alexander Wang Vanna white embroidered boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

On top of creating her own uber-successful Kylie Cosmetics beauty line, Jenner formerly served a brand ambassador for Adidas, exclusively wearing styles from the brand across social media. At the start of 2020, though, the now-billionaire posted photos of herself wearing a series of Nike sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Jenner has continued wearing rare Swoosh-adorned kicks, including rare Nike Air Yeezys and SB Dunk Lows from Travis Scott’s collaboration.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Kylie Jenner’s boldest statement shoe looks.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.