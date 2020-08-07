Kylie Jenner Struts in a Cutout Leopard Bodysuit & Thigh-High Boots For Cardi B’s ‘Wap’ Music Video

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kylie Jenner surprised fans with a cameo in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s new music video for their song “Wap.”

Releasing late Thursday night, the beauty mogul strutted her way into the shot in a head-to-toe leopard-print ensemble. As seen previewed on her sister Kim Kardashian’s Instagram story, the bold outfit teamed a cutout high-neck bodysuit with a matching corset and full-length gloves; the look became even more dramatic with the addition of an elongated train.

The final wow-factor of the ensemble came with her thigh-high boots, set with a towering stiletto heel, pointed-toe front and coordinating standout print.

Styled by Cardi B’s stylist Kollin Carter, the custom look comes from Puerto Rican designer Rey Ortiz. Ortiz took to social media to share his excitement over the legendary style moment, providing another viewpoint of the ensemble as well as a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the making of Jenner’s pieces.

On top of creating her own uber-successful Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin lines, the youngest Jenner sister also has had multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before linking up with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

At the start of 2020, though, the celebrity posted photos of herself wearing a series of Nike sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare Swoosh-adorned kicks, including rare Nike Air Yeezys and SB Dunk Lows from Travis Scott’s collaboration. When she’s not in sneakers, the 22-year-old’s more formal style breaks out pieces from Balenciaga, Prada, Chanel and more fashion powerhouses.

Watch the full Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion “Wap” music video below:

