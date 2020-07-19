Kylie Jenner Makes Her Vintage Bodycon Dress Work for Day With Supreme x Nike Air Force 1s

Kylie Jenner is proving that a curve-hugging dress can work for day — and it’s all about the choice of shoes.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star showed off a look at her latest ensemble, pairing two hard-to-get pieces. Her dress was a vintage ’90s style from Jean Paul Gaultier. It featured a dark blue and beige optical illusion print, with short sleeves and a slit at the calf. Seen in the background of the makeup mogul’s snap was a vintage logoed handbag from Chanel.

On her feet, Jenner sported Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Lows. Released in March, the Supreme x Nike style offers a subtle update to the iconic Air Force 1. The pair features a tonal white scheme. It boasts premium leather uppers, with Supreme’s signature red and white box logo emblazoned on the lateral side’s heel and printed on the insole. While the shoes retailed for $96, they are now available to shop only on the resale market. On StockX.com, the average sale price is around $240.

Unsurprisingly, Jenner’s shoe wardrobe is filled with plenty of stylish options — and at a wide range of price points. Taking to Instagram in May, she shared a glimpse into her “work in progress” shoe closet, showing off heels from Jimmy Choo, Amina Muaddi, Stuart Weitzman and Balenciaga, to name a few. In addition to the designer pairs, Jenner has also been spotted in more affordable footwear from the likes of Adidas Yeezy, Nike and Femme Shoes. In terms of apparel, favorite labels include Bottega Veneta, Versace and Alexander Wang.

It’s no surprise that Jenner has a closet filled with designer duds. After all, the “It” girl is worth just under $900 million, according to an estimate from Forbes. In 2019, she closed a deal with makeup behemoth Coty, giving the company a 51% stake in her Kylie Cosmetics label for $600 million. While Jenner was previously considered by Forbes to be a billionaire, the money magazine recently downgraded her status in light of the pandemic as well as purported discrepancies in Kylie Cosmetics’ financial information.

