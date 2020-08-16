Kylie Jenner Elevates Her Neon String Bikini With a Trending Anklet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kylie Jenner gave her neon bikini a trending twist with her addition of a special piece of jewelry.

The beauty mogul gave a glimpse into her dreamy vacation on Instagram this weekend, posing at a picturesque resort in a bright pink string bathing suit. To turn the outfit into a more high-fashion take on beachside style, the 23-year-old layered in a glittering silver double-strap anklet.

Anklets became a must-have accessory throughout the 1990s and have since witnessed a revival in tandem with a revitalization of major ’90s style trends, including square-toe footwear, mom jeans and platforms. Nowadays, anklets serve as an easy way to add glitz to an ensemble, even while going barefoot in the comfort of one’s own home. You can find them on stars near and far including Vanessa Hudgens, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Rita Ora and now Kylie Jenner.

In addition to her pink bikini, Jenner also modeled a pink bralette and ribbed skirt set on Thursday night as she lounged on the sandy shore. Coming from designer Hunza G, the Xandra bikini retails for $180 while the Mini skirt is available for $90 at HunzaG.com.

Watch on FN

On top of creating her own uber-successful Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin lines, the youngest Jenner sister also has had multiple gigs in the sneaker world. She formerly served as a brand ambassador for Puma before linking up with Adidas in August 2018, exclusively wearing Three Stripes styles in campaigns and across social media.

At the start of 2020, though, the celebrity posted photos of herself wearing a series of Nike sneakers, leading fans to speculate that her contract with Adidas had expired. Since then, Kylie has continued wearing rare Swoosh-adorned kicks, including rare Nike Air Yeezys and SB Dunk Lows from Travis Scott’s collaboration.

For your own next vacation, make sure to pack a few of these anklets to emulate Kylie Jenner’s style.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: U7 Anklet, $13.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Hermina Athens Anklet, $134.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To Buy: Jules Smith Anklet, $60.

Click through the gallery to find even more of Kylie Jenner’s best shoe style moments over the years.