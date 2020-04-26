Kylie Jenner’s Bike Shorts & Designer Sneakers Offer a High-Fashion Take on Tennis Dressing

Kylie Jenner loves fashion — and she’s got style on the mind even when playing sports.

Prior to hitting the tennis court yesterday, the 22-year-old makeup mogul posed on her Instagram Stories wearing a streetwear-inspired ensemble complete with designer sneakers.

Jenner wore a tie-dye T-shirt from 2-year-old daughter Stormi’s birthday bash, which she teamed with white and blue Sorella x Fubu bike shorts.

For footwear, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star selected Nike x Sacai LDWaffle sneakers, which she paired with white crew socks. The sneaker silhouette chosen by Jenner released in February 2020. It comes in an all-white color palette, with a round toe, a flat rubber sole and front lace-up fastening. Farfetch.com stocks the kicks for $349.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Jenner doesn’t have a shoe deal at the moment, but she can often be found in Nike sneakers, including The Swoosh’s red-hot collabs with Travis Scott, Christian Dior and Virgil Abloh’s Off-White. However, in August 2018, the A-lister signed a contract with German sportswear behemoth Adidas. The company declined to share the terms of the deal with FN, but the contract is reported to have expired at the end of 2019. Prior to that, the Kylie Cosmetics businesswoman was affiliated with Puma for some time.

While Jenner has unsurprisingly been opting for more casual attire during the current stay-at-home orders, she is known for wearing designer duds on the red carpet and for social media posts. The mom of one is a big fan of top brands such as Versace, Bottega Veneta and Alexander Wang.

While Jenner’s Nike x Sacai kicks are on the pricey side, the options below will help you emulate her look without breaking the bank.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Fila Disruptor II, $45 (was $65).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Adidas Falcon, $70 (was $100).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Outdoor Voices

To Buy: Hoka x OV Clifton, $140.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.