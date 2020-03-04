Kylie Jenner and Her Best Friend Twin in Sheer Dresses and Glittering Square-Toe Heels

Kylie Jenner spiced things up on social media today.

While on vacation with her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, Jenner shared a series of photos of the two coordinating in orange and pink Jacquemus off-the-shoulder dresses; the Estello sheer knit dress retails from $318 to $363 but only the blue colorway is still available online.

The duo committed to this matchy-matchy moment in coordinating footwear, as well. They again wore styles from the French brand in its Estello sequin-detailed sandals. The shoes feature a square toe and glitter-coated block heels; Kylie’s all-pink version of the strappy shoes sell for $572 to $725 while Karanikolaou’s green-and-white pair is available for $464 to $634.

Jenner previously chose to vacation in a head-to-toe Jacquemus look in March 2019; she wore a head-to-toe, white monochrome outfit from the brand’s spring ’19 collection that included a sheer dress over a strapless bra paired with strappy sandals.

