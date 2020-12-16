Krristin Cavallari Elevates Leather Leggings in a Houndstooth Blazer & These On-Trend Boots

Kristin Cavallari gave the leather legging trend a business-casual twist for her look of the day this morning.

Taking to Instagram Stories to show off her chic attire, the “Laguna Beach” star paused for a quick morning selfie in a seasonal ensemble. The outfit included slick brown leather leggings layered under a classic white camisole and a textured houndstooth blazer for a hit of print.

A sleek piece of leather attire has become one of the biggest trends this fall — and now this winter, too. Whether in the form of a jacket, coat or, in Cavallari’s case, leggings, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks, as exemplified by the likes of Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and more.

Kristin Cavallari shows off her outfit of the day on her social media, Dec. 16. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

To continue the trendy pieces of her outfit, the Uncommon James founder then laced up a pair of 2020’s biggest boot silhouette. Her leather combat boots featured a mid-calf height shaft atop a chunky outsole with a subtle block heel.

Combat boots and lace-up styles are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a dew other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Prada along with Bottega Veneta and Dr. Martens, these lug-sole boots offer ease of wear with a grungy-chic appeal. This season, you’ll spot utilitarian boots on the likes of Gigi Hadid, J-Lo, Gwen Stefani and more major stars.

Cavallari herself modeled the trend once more in November with a little help from Doc Martens. Her ensemble layered classic black skinny jeans with a relaxed tee and a tan, shearling-lined puffer jacket from Sam.; similar silhouettes retail for $750 at Saks.

Opting for Dr. Martens’ signature 1460 silhouette, Cavallari’s pair features a lace-up design with durable leather uppers; the style comes set atop an exposed stitched midsole and a treaded outsole with an air-cushioned finish for comfortability. The media personality’s pair retails for $150 and can be found at DrMartens.com.

When it comes to dressier footwear, though, the 33-year-old usually prefers teetering stilettos for her formal occasions — she told FN in 2017 it’s “always” heels over flats. Her collection, highlighting styles from likes of Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Stuart Weitzman could be seen in her former TV series “Very Cavallari.”

Beyond both red carpet looks and her off-duty trends, Cavallari also has longtime ties to the footwear and fashion industries. She became a brand ambassador for Chinese Laundry in 2012 and designed her own collection with the brand for several years. She also founded her own accessories brand Uncommon James in 2017, with jewelry retailing for under $75, and has her Little James Clothing line for children.

