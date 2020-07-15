Kristin Cavallari Styles Her Plunging Canary Yellow Minidress With the Strappiest Sandals & Jewelry From Her Own Brand

Kristin Cavallari is bringing her fashion A-game to your Instagram feed.

Yesterday, the “Very Cavallari” star posed on stylist Dani Michelle’s Instagram page clad in a plunging canary yellow minidress from Ronny Kobo. With its cowl-like neckline, the satin jacquard dress was the perfect canvas for showcasing a layered golden necklace from Uncommon James, Cavallari’s own jewelry brand.

For footwear, the “Paradise Hotel” presenter selected strappy nude sandals from Ruthie Davis. Called the Meghan, the silhouette chosen by Cavallari boasts a 4.3-inch stiletto heel, with a kidskin leather upper and lace-up detailing. The neutral colorway of the heels made them nearly blend into Cavallari’s legs — creating the illusion of additional height.

Cavallari also shared a snap to her own Instagram page, captioning the image: “Back on set.”

Along with Cavallari, Michelle’s list of celebrity clients features Miguel, Maren Morris, Shanina Shaik and Kourtney Kardashian. Of course, Cavallari has pretty impressive style credentials of her own, too. The TV personality worked for multiple years as a Chinese Laundry ambassador, launching a namesake shoe line with the company. And in addition to her Uncommon James jewelry label, Cavallari also has a kids’ clothing and accessories line, called Little James.

Prior to launching her namesake footwear brand in 2006, Davis held several senior-level corporate positions at brands such as Reebok, Ugg and Tommy Hilfiger. Over the years, she has developed a devoted base of celebrity fans, including Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Beyoncé. In addition to landing celeb clientele, Davis has done multiple collaborations with Disney, offering up her take on footwear inspired by films such as “Mulan,” “Snow White” and “Frozen II.”

When it comes to her own shoe style, Cavallari loves high heels — in fact, during a 2017 interview, she told FN it’s “always” heels over flats. In recent months, the “Laguna Beach” alum has opted for soaring shoes from labels such as Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Stuart Weitzman for episodes of “Very Cavallari.” But despite her proclaimed love of heels, Cavallari has also been spotted in sneakers numerous times in recent months — including high-end Alexander McQueen platform kicks as well as accessibly priced pairs from Vionic.

