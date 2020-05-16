Kristin Cavallari Works the Saturday Shift in Leggings + Funky Cut-Out Sneakers

For Kristin Cavallari, there are no days off.

The “Laguna Beach” alumna stopped by her Uncommon James warehouse this morning to check out the inventory and help with getting out orders. Amidst the shelves of jewelry, Cavallari stood proud in a face mask coated with the brand’s U logo, echoing the color choice of her black athleisure top and full-length leggings.

Kristin Cavallari at the warehouse for her Uncommon James brand, May 16. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

She stepped into the warehouse wearing her favorite atypical cut-out sneakers. The Vionic Giselle kicks have a sock-like fit with mesh uppers and a multifaceted lacing system. The real highlight of the style is the cut-out design across the top of the foot, meant to allow for added mobility and versatility. The sneakers are even on sale, too, for $91 — 30% off their original ticketed price of $130 — at Vionic.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Vionic

Vionic sneakers are Cavallari’s go-to for workout footwear. The 33-year-old often favors the brand’s Alaina silhouette with its neoprene and knit fabric uppers. Finished with adjustable bungee laces, the shoes retail on Vionicshoes.com for $120.

Cavallari has longtime ties to the footwear and fashion industries. She became a brand ambassador for Chinese Laundry in 2012 and designed her own collection with the brand for several years. She created Uncommon James in 2017, with jewelry retailing for under $75, and also founded children’s clothing line Little James Clothing.

When she isn’t in her workout gear, the 33-year-old favors towering stilettos — she told FN in 2017 it’s “always” heels over flats. Her collection, including styles from likes of Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Stuart Weitzman, we’re seen in recent “Very Cavallari” episodes.

