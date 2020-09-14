Kristin Cavallari’s Speckled Leggings & Sports Bra Make for a Chic Early Morning Workout Look

Kristin Cavallari impressively got in an early morning workout today in style.

The “Laguna Beach” alumna posed for a post-sweat session mirror selfie right before 6 a.m. ET on her Instagram Stories, showing off her athletic set. The outfit matched a coordinating sports bra and leggings together, both coming in a neutral pale pink shade coated with animal-inspired spots.

On her feet, Cavallari went with a set of black workout-ready shoes with a contrasting white outsole.

Kristin Cavallari gets in an early-morning workout in speckled leggings and a matching sports bra, Sept. 14. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

Nowadays, Cavallari’s typical everyday ensembles include layers of athleisure and footwear from one brand in particular: Vionic. She often favors the brand’s $130 Giselle style featuring a standout cut-out top, mesh uppers and a multifaceted lacing system. She previously has sported the Alaina silhouette as well with its neoprene and knit fabric uppers. Finished with adjustable bungee laces, the shoes retail on Vionicshoes.com for $120.

Vionic Giselle sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vionic

When it comes to footwear, though, the 33-year-old usually prefers teetering stilettos for her formal occasions — she told FN in 2017 it’s “always” heels over flats. Her collection, highlighting styles from likes of Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Stuart Weitzman could be seen in her former TV series “Very Cavallari.”

Most recently, she showed off her go-to heels from Stuart Weitzman, the Nudistsong sandal. Sharing a glimpse into her tropical trip, the media personality brought out her colorful side in a floral strapless design with a sweetheart neckline, ruched bodice and a belted finish.

Her sandals came set atop an impressive 4.15-inch stiletto heel, accented by securing straps across the ankle and toe. While the neutral hue and easy to pair design draw you in, its the cushioned insole that keeps stars like Cavallari and more coming back to this classic design time and time again. You can find similar colorways to the her nude Nudistsong sandals for $400 at Net-a-Porter.

