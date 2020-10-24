Kristin Cavallari Nails the New Western Boot Trend in a Tank Top & Midi Skirt

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kristin Cavallari is making a case for the new western boot trend.

The 33-year-old actress and fashion designer stepped out in a tank top, floral midi skirt and cropped western boots featuring metallic toe details while visiting Charleston, South Carolina today. Her footwear choice falls in line with this season’s interpretation of yeehaw style, which offers up cowboy and western silhouettes featuring subtle accents including hardware, embroidery and sparkle.

You may recall western boots made a huge resurgence last summer, seen all over runways, Instagram feeds and buzzy music videos such as Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.” The trend has slowed this season, but will still make an appearance in its new, slightly unexpected form. (Take for example, the pair of glittering green cowboy boots Jeremy Scott showcased for his fall ’20 show in Paris.)

Last week, Cavallari sported another major shoe trend while promoting her jewelry brand Uncommon James on Instagram. The star posed in a pair of strappy square toe sandals and matching black sweater dress for a chic, monochromatic look. A few days prior, she offered up the ultimate fall uniform wearing a cropped yellow sweater, leggings and Sorel’s Kinetic Conquest boots. While the exact colorway Cavallari wore is currently out of stock on most sites, you can buy it in a black or olive green version on Sorel.com.