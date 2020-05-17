Kristin Cavallari Does the Thong-Toe Sandal Trend in a Slime Green Halter Dress

Kristin Cavallari may be stuck at home, but that doesn’t mean she’s sticking with yoga pants and slippers.

The reality star got all dressed up with help from stylist Dani Michelle yesterday on Revolve’s Instagram. Through a virtual styling session, Michelle helped Cavallari select a slime green halter dress from Lovers + Friends. The midi dress is made of 100% cotton, with a tie detail at the back and a midi hemline; Revolve.com stocks it for $148 but shoppers can snag it for 20% off with the code STYLE20.

On her feet, Cavallari wore Raye Anthea sandals. The sandals feature a heel of approximately 4 inches, with a leather upper, a wraparound strap at the ankle and a man-made sole. The shoes combine two major shoe trends, both of which emerged last summer: big-toe sandals and thong sandals. The pair features a thong-style strap that accents the big toe. The shoes cost $168 on Revolve.com and, like the dress, can be purchased for 20% with the code STYLE20.

Michelle has been styling Cavallari for a number of years and counts many celebrities as clients, including Kourtney Kardashian, Miguel, Shanina Shaik and Maren Morris. Of course, Cavallari has serious style credentials of her own, aside from just chic fashion sense. The “Very Cavallari” star previously launched a shoe line in partnership with Chinese Laundry and has her own jewelry brand, Uncommon James, which she founded in 2017. Additionally, the television personality has had a kids’ clothing and accessories line since 2018, called Little James.

