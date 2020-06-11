Kristin Cavallari’s Cut-Out Swimsuit & Gold Jewelry Is the Perfect Summer Combo

Kristin Cavallari modeled pieces from her own jewelry line in the most summer-chic way.

The “Laguna Beach” alumna posed poolside for her latest Uncommon James collection, sharing a sneak peek of a few stylish picks.

In the photo posted to her Instagram Story today, Cavallari was a bronzed beauty in a one-shoulder white cut-out bathing suit that resembles a $250 design from Haight. She accessorized with a $68 layered gold necklace and $52 chain-loop earrings, also adding in a few matching gold rings as well for a finishing touch.

Kristin Cavallari models pieces from her new Uncommon James collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

Cavallari founded Uncommon James in 2017, with jewelry retailing for under $75, and also has Little James Clothing like for children.

Though she went barefoot for her latest photo shoot, the 33-year-old has longtime ties to the footwear and fashion industries. She became a brand ambassador for Chinese Laundry in 2012 and designed her own collection with the brand for several years. In 2017, the media personality took part in an interview with the brand’s CEO Bob Goldman as part of an FN cover shoot, discussing what almost 50 years in the footwear industry teaches you as well lessons on working with family. Watch the interview below.

Related Show Off Your Patriotic Side With American Flag Face Masks and Scarves Where to Get Nike Women's Sold-Out Air Force 1 'Reveal' Tear Away Sneakers Designer Scarves From Gucci, Jimmy Choo & More Brands Make the Chicest Coverings

Nowadays, Cavallari’s typical everyday ensembles include layers of athleisure and footwear from one brand in particular: Vionic. She often favors the brand’s $130 Giselle style featuring a standout cut-out top, mesh uppers and a multifaceted lacing system. She previously has sported the Alaina silhouette as well with its neoprene and knit fabric uppers. Finished with adjustable bungee laces, the shoes retail on Vionicshoes.com for $120.

Vionic Giselle sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vionic

When she isn’t in her workout gear, the 33-year-old favors towering stilettos — she told FN in 2017 it’s “always” heels over flats. Her collection, including styles from likes of Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Stuart Weitzman, could be seen in her former television series “Very Cavallari.”

Click through the gallery to find more of Kristin Cavallari’s best off-duty looks.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.