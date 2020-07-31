Kristin Cavallari Does Casual Fridays in Joggers, a Ribbed Cami & the Chunkiest Sneakers

Kristin Cavallari rounded out a full week of stylish ensembles today with a mom-chic look.

The Uncommon James founder layered in jewelry from her brand over a $30 Free People ribbed top and a $215 oversize jean jacket from Ksubi, available to shop at Saks. Cavallari then gave the ensemble a casual twist with comfy-chic James Perse joggers that retail for $245 courtesy of Net-a-Porter.com.

The outfit finished off with a set of the chunkiest sneakers from top label Alexander McQueen.

The brand’s signature Oversized sneaker silhouette features a low-top buffed calfskin upper with a tonal lace-up closure. and gold-tone logo stamp across the tongue and heel tab. Cavallari’s choice of an all-white colorway is available for $490 at Ssense.com.

Alexander McQueen Oversized sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense

For Thursday, the “Laguna Beach” alumna showed off her outfit of the day on her social media once more, deciding on a mod white-on-white combination. Her bustier-style tank top with a peplum hem — a sold-out piece from designer Michelle Mason — flowed perfectly over her $235 white skinny jeans from L’Agence. Her neon heels courtesy of Attico broke up the monochrome vibe with its double-strap design and oversize buckles across the top. Coming with a 3.75-inch square heel, the bold pair with its square-toe finish is sold-out in Cavallari’s choice of coral but retails for $700 in a neon blue iteration at MyTheresa.com.

As for her shoes, the 33-year-old usually favors towering stilettos for her formal occasions — she told FN in 2017 it’s “always” heels over flats. Her collection, including styles from likes of Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Stuart Weitzman, could be seen in her former television series “Very Cavallari.”

Beyond both red carpet looks and her off-duty trends, Cavallari also has longtime ties to the footwear and fashion industries. She became a brand ambassador for Chinese Laundry in 2012 and designed her own collection with the brand for several years. She also founded her own accessories brand Uncommon James in 2017, with jewelry retailing for under $75, and has her Little James Clothing line for children.

