Kristin Cavallari’s Sports Bra, Blush Leggings + Vionic Sneakers Are the Chicest Workout Look

Kristin Cavallari wore a stylish look for an Instagram workout video yesterday.

The 33-year-old reality star sported a Lululemon outfit, wearing a Train to Be tank ($58) over a Free to Be sports bra ($48). Additionally, Cavallari wore blush-colored leggings, which are marked down to $69 from $118 on Lululemon.com.

On her feet, Cavallari wore the Vionic Alaina II. The sporty sneakers have neoprene and knit fabric uppers. Additionally, they boast adjustable bungees with toggle closure, a removable cushioned footbed and a durable rubber outsole. The shoes retail on Amazon.com for between $28 and $120.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

“No excuses | workout by @risemovement – check it out on his Instagram page/IGTV,” the “Laguna Beach” alum captioned her Instagram post.

While the A-lister wasn’t clad in one of her own designs, she is involved in the shoe space, having her Kristin Cavallari by Chinese Laundry footwear brand.

“All my collections are similar in that I want them to be effortless; I want my shoes to make your outfit,” Cavallari told FN in 2017. “When I’m running around with my kids, I tend to go for the shoes that are more comfortable. That’s why I’ve been designing more flats.”

Below, we’ve rounded up some sneakers that offer a similar look to Cavallari’s Vionic Alaia II shoes, in case your chosen size is not currently in stock.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Under Armour Women’s Surge, $57 to $75.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Reebok Women’s Fast Flexweave, $26 to $118.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Nike Roshe Run, $50.

