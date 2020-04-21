Kristin Cavallari Pairs Her Sports Bra + Camo Leggings With Unconventional Cut-Out Sneakers

Kristin Cavallari is making sure to still get in her workouts, even while stuck at home.

The “Laguna Beach” alumna paused for a mirror selfie in her home gym yesterday, giving a glimpse at her thin-strap black sports bra and black camouflage leggings. On her feet, Cavallari chose a set of sneakers with an unconventional design.

Her Vionic Giselle sneakers have a sock-like fit with mesh uppers and a multifaceted lacing system. The real kicker of the style is the cut-out design across the top of the foot, meant to allow for added mobility and versatility.

Cavallari’s black-and-white colorway is now on sale at the brand’s website, retailing for $91 versus its original price of $130.

Kristin Cavallari’s Instagram story. CREDIT: Instagram

CREDIT: Courtesy of Vionic

Vionic sneakers are Cavallari’s go-to for workout footwear. The 33-year-old often favors the brand’s Alaina silhouette with its neoprene and knit fabric uppers. Finished with adjustable bungee laces, the shoes retail on Vionicshoes.com for $120.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Vionic

Cavallari has longtime ties to the footwear and fashion industries. She became a brand ambassador for Chinese Laundry in 2012 and designed her own collection with the brand for several years. She also created her own affordable jewelry brand, Uncommon James, with pieces retailing for under $75, and founded children’s clothing line Little James Clothing.

Check out similar black-and-white sneakers that will bolster your at-home workouts.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: On Cloudswift, $150.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Cross Trainers, $111.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Ryka Influence 2.5 Cross Trainers, $70 (was $85).

