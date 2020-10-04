Kristin Cavallari Welcomes Fall In Her Nearly Sold-Out Sorel Boots & Military-Inspired Bomber Jacket

A new season means it’s time to transition our wardrobes to suit the cooler temperatures, and Kristin Cavallari is showcasing her excitement to reintroduce her favorite fashion pieces into her everyday outfits. She honored the sartorial milestone with this stylish and heartwarming post.

The Uncommon James founder wore the now sold-out Sanctuary patched fatigued bomber jacket with a white shirt underneath and paired it with black leggings. The ‘Laguna Beach’ alumna accessorized the military-inspired outerwear with a black beanie.

Here’s a closer look at the shoes. CREDIT: Sorel

For footwear, the ‘True Comfort’ author finished off the ensemble with a pair of the Sorel Kinetic Conquest lace-up boots in the Velvet Tan colorway. The cold-weather shoes feature a waterproof suede and leather upper construction with molded EVA midsole and removable EVA footbed. They also come with a microfleece lining and a 1.5-inch heel with a chunky sole. The boots retail for $165 and are nearly sold out on sorel.com. For a similar silhouette and foot protection, try out the Sorel Lennox lace-up boot in the same Velvet Tan colorway.

The classic weather-resistant boots feature a waterproof leather upper with a 1.5-inch sole, 1.25-inch platform, EVA-molded footbed and midsole and a leather heel pull tab. The shoes retail for $185 and are available for purchase on sorel.com.

This outfit post might serve to foreshadow ‘The Hills’ alumna’s cold-weather shoe staples. This past summer, her Stuart Weitzman sandals, which she styled with this floral dress, became her go-to footwear choice.

