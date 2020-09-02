Kristin Cavallari Stays Ahead of Fall Trends in Skinny Jeans, Flannel & the Ideal Black Booties

We may only be a few days into September but Kristin Cavallari is already staying ahead of fall trends.

The “Laguna Beach” star broke out her “fall vibes” for her outfit of the day today, posting a preview of the look on her Instagram Stories. The darker ensemble teamed a black cutoff shirt with black skinny jeans, looping in a plaid flannel tied around the waist for a break in texture.

As for footwear, Cavallari continued the cool weather-ready look with a set of black pointed-toe booties.

Kristin Cavallari breaks out a few of fall’s upcoming trends in a flannel top and booties, Sept. 2. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

With a side zipper for easy on-off, the smooth pair also came set atop a thickened cone heel, a design frequented by Saint Laurent, Isabel Marant and Yeezy; the unique heel shape offers more stability than a stiletto as well as a less bulky appeal than a wedge.

Her outfit today wasn’t the only fall-inspired look that Cavallari modeled lately. For her Uncommon James jewelry brand’s new collection, the designer broke out another printed flannel matched to a silky bustier-style cream dress and gold pieces from the capsule.

While her heels today were more stable, the 33-year-old usually prefers teetering stilettos for her formal occasions — she told FN in 2017 it’s “always” heels over flats. Her collection, highlighting styles from likes of Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Stuart Weitzman, could be seen in her former TV series “Very Cavallari.”

Beyond both red carpet looks and her off-duty trends, Cavallari also has longtime ties to the footwear and fashion industries. She became a brand ambassador for Chinese Laundry in 2012 and created her own collection with the brand for several years. She also founded her own accessories brand Uncommon James in 2017, with jewelry retailing for under $75, and has her Little James Clothing line for children.

Check out the gallery to see even more of Kristin Cavallari’s ultra-chic street style evolution.