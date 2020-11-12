Kristin Cavallari Brings Fall’s Biggest Boot Trend Into Winter With the Coziest Puffer & Skinny Jeans

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You’re about to see Kristin Cavallari’s winter outfit combination everywhere this season.

The Uncommon James founder posed for her jewelry label’s newest drop (available at UncommonJames.com) on Instagram today in a look that combined fall trends with winter coziness. The ensemble layered classic black skinny jeans with a relaxed tee and a tan, shearling-lined puffer jacket from Sam.; similar silhouettes retail for $750 at Saks.

When it came to footwear, the “Laguna Beach” alumna opted for fall’s biggest footwear trends: combat boots. Her particular silhouettes comes from Dr. Martens as well, one of the most beloved brands for combat boots and chunkier pairs. Opting for the lhe label’s signature 1460 silhouette, Cavallari’s pair features a lace-up design with durable leather uppers; the style comes set atop an exposed stitched midsole and a treaded outsole with an air-cushioned finish for comfortability.

Combat boots and hiking-inspired styles are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a dew other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Prada, Bottega Veneta and, of course, Dr. Martens, these lug-sole boots offer ease of wear with a grungy-chic appeal. This season, you’ll spot utilitarian boots on the likes of Kylie Jenner, J-Lo, Gwen Stefani and more major stars.

Watch on FN

Cavallari’s pair, in particular, retails for $150 and can be found at DrMartens.com.

Dr. Martens 1460 boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

Boots are easily one of Cavallari’s biggest go-to staples for footwear come colder weather. Whether its sleek booties or lace-up pairs, the media personality owns a neverending selection of on-trend styles. For her more relaxed ensembles, you can oftentimes find her in a set of hiking-inspired shoes courtesy of Sorel and sneakers from Vionic.

When it comes to dressier footwear, though, the 33-year-old usually prefers teetering stilettos for her formal occasions — she told FN in 2017 it’s “always” heels over flats. Her collection, highlighting styles from likes of Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Stuart Weitzman could be seen in her former TV series “Very Cavallari.” Beyond both red carpet looks and her off-duty trends, Cavallari also has longtime ties to the footwear and fashion industries. She became a brand ambassador for Chinese Laundry in 2012 and designed her own collection with the brand for several years. She also founded her own accessories brand Uncommon James in 2017, with jewelry retailing for under $75, and has her Little James Clothing line for children. For more ways to stay on top of the combat boots trend, test out these next Dr. Martens pairs for size. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

To Buy: Dr. Martens Jadon Platform Boots, $180; DrMartens.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

To Buy: Dr. Martens 1460 Patent Croc Boots, $150; DrMartens.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

To Buy: Dr. Martens Leona Vintage Boots, $170; DrMartens.com.