Kristin Cavallari Pops in a Bustier Top, Skinny Jeans & Bold Neon Heels

Kristin Cavallari debuted yet another effortlessly chic look for her continuing week of outfits.

The “Laguna Beach” alumna showed off her outfit of the day from Thursday on her social media, deciding on a mod white-on-white combination. Her bustier-style tank top with a peplum hem — a sold-out piece from designer Michelle Mason — flowed perfectly over her $235 white skinny jeans from L’Agence.

Cavallari then broke up the monochromatic look by looping in a set of neon heels courtesy of Attico.

The jewelry designer decided on the brand’s Naomi silhouette for the outfit, a double-strap sandal featuring can’t miss oversize buckles across the top. Set atop a 3.75-inch square heel, the slip-on pair with its square-toe finish is sold-out in Cavallari’s choice of coral but retails for $700 in a neon blue iteration at MyTheresa.com.

For Wednesday’s look, Cavallari matched a ribbed nude crop top from Free People (similar designs retail for $20) with a flowy skirt from Alix NYC. The Gotham tie-dye number from the brand includes a high-leg slit and a retail price of $325 at Revolve.com.

On her feet, the Uncommon James founder decided on one of her favorite sandal designs courtesy of Stuart Weitzman. The Nudistsong silhouette highlights a slimmer design for a barely-there appearance in a tone that blends right into Cavallari’s skin; it features a 4.15-inch stiletto heel as well. The brand offers the pairs in a similar nude shade for $398 on its website.

As for her shoes, the 33-year-old usually favors towering stilettos for her formal occasions — she told FN in 2017 it’s “always” heels over flats. Her collection, including styles from likes of Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Stuart Weitzman, could be seen in her former television series “Very Cavallari.”

Beyond both red carpet looks and her off-duty trends, Cavallari also has longtime ties to the footwear and fashion industries. She became a brand ambassador for Chinese Laundry in 2012 and designed her own collection with the brand for several years. She also founded her own accessories brand Uncommon James in 2017, with jewelry retailing for under $75, and has her Little James Clothing line for children.