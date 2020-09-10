Kristin Cavallari Slips Into the Silkiest Skirt, Tied-Up Tee & Wild Heels

Kristin Cavallari gave an effortless example of how to style new pieces from her latest Uncommon James jewelry launch.

As she took over the brand’s Instagram page this morning, the “Laguna Beach” alumna showed off her outfit of the day in a quick mirror selfie. The look teamed a tied-up top with the silkiest gold skirt and a series of matching metallic necklaces and accessories from the jewelry label.

She then completed the look with a set of heeled peep-toe pointy mules coated in a black and white leopard print.

Kristin Cavallari poses for a mirror selfie in a silky skirt and printed mules, Sept. 10. CREDIT: Courtesy of Uncommon James/Instagram

When it comes to footwear, though the 33-year-old usually prefers teetering stilettos for her formal occasions — she told FN in 2017 it’s “always” heels over flats. Her collection, highlighting styles from likes of Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Stuart Weitzman, of course, could be seen in her former TV series “Very Cavallari.”

Nowadays, Cavallari’s typical everyday ensembles include layers of athleisure and footwear from one brand in particular: Vionic. She often favors the brand’s $130 Giselle style featuring a standout cut-out top, mesh uppers and a multifaceted lacing system. She previously has sported the Alaina silhouette as well with its neoprene and knit fabric uppers. Finished with adjustable bungee laces, the shoes retail on Vionicshoes.com for $120.

Vionic Giselle sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vionic

Beyond both red carpet looks and her off-duty trends, Cavallari also has longtime ties to the footwear and fashion industries. She became a brand ambassador for Chinese Laundry in 2012 and created her own collection with the brand for several years. She also founded her own accessories brand Uncommon James in 2017, with jewelry retailing for under $75, and has her Little James Clothing line for children.

