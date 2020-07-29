Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kristin Cavallari’s Plunging Neon Orange Romper & Sculptural Steve Madden Heels Put a Bold Spin on Office Style

By Ella Chochrek
Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari: 2019
Kristin Cavallari: 2019
Kristin Cavallari: 2018
Kristin Cavallari: 2018
Kristin Cavallari continued her “week of outfits” in style on Tuesday, opting for a bold work-ready look.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, the 33-year-old showed off the chic ensemble she wore for a day at the Uncommon James office.

The television personality looked stylish in a neon orange crepe romper with a plunging V-neckline, a waist-defining sash belt and structured shoulders. An Intermix exclusive, the romper previously retailed for just under $500 but has since sold out.

TUESDAY at the office @uncommonjames

For footwear, the former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant selected affordable heels from Steve Madden. She went with the sculptural Structure style, which boasts a 4.5-inch pyramid-shaped heel along with asymmetrical straps. The style is no longer available in the all-white colorway selected by Cavallari, but it can be snagged in mint green and black on the Steve Madden website for $101.

For the first day of her week of outfits on Monday, the “Laguna Beach” alum opted for a sleek all-black ensemble. She sported a mesh cut-out bodysuit from Eres with paper-bag pants from Amanda Uprichard, a Rolex watch and jewels from her own Uncommon James line. Cavallari completed her ensemble with Gianvito Rossi’s Portofino sandals. The shoe boasts a 4-inch stiletto heel, with a circular buckle detail at the ankle strap and a suede upper. The style retails for $815 and is available at Net-a-Porter.com.

Week of outfits MONDAY tap for credits

For red carpets and days in the office, Cavallari tends to opt for high heels. In addition to Gianvito Rossi and Steve Madden, “Very Cavallari” star owns designer pairs from the likes of Stuart Weitzman and Prada.

When she’s not on duty though, the “Green Flash” actress often can be found in workout gear. One of her go-to styles is the Vionic Giselle, a $130 sneaker with an unusual cut-out accent, a tonal mesh upper and a multifaceted lacing system.

As well as making a statement with her on- and off-duty looks, Cavallari has significant ties to the fashion and footwear industries. She became a brand ambassador for Chinese Laundry in 2012 and went on to design her own eponymous line with the brand. In 2017, the Colorado native launched Uncommon James, with pieces selling for less than $75. She also has an apparel and accessories line for kids, called Little James.

Click through the gallery for a look at Kristin Cavallari’s street style evolution.

